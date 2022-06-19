The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial caught the attention of millions of people across the nation. After weeks of being interrogated, reliving different scenarios, and making statements, the former couple was more than eager to hear the jury's decision. On June 1, it was determined that Johnny was to be awarded $15 million.

Following the verdict, the mother of one participated in an interview with NBC's Dateline. During the discussion, the 36-year-old went into great detail as to why she felt she had lost the case. "I don't blame [the jury]," she started, "I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

Heard also described how hard it was for her to testify about sexual assault and domestic violence. "What I learned in that trial is that it's never going to be good enough," she stated. She used examples to get her point across, saying, "If you have proof, it was a scheme or a hoax. If you don't have proof, it didn't happen. If you have a bruise, it's fake. If you don't have a bruise, then the violence, clearly, didn't hurt you."

In other news regarding the Aquaman actress, TMZ obtained video footage of her doing some bargain hunting in a TJ Maxx located in New York. She, along with her sister, Whitney Henriquez, was seen with a cart full of items in the department store following the court's decision to have Amber pay Johnny's team $8 million.

As of now, it is unknown if Johnny is going to enforce the payment, but Amber's team has made it clear that they cannot afford it.

