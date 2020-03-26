Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's relationship was filled with scandals and reports of he said, she said. Just a few years ago, Depp was painted as an abuser although thanks to recently released footage, it was revealed that Heard was the one allegedly doing the abuse. Now, Depp is suing Heard for defamation with requested damages of $50 million. Thanks to recent footage obtained by the Daily Mail, it looks like Elon Musk will find himself thrust into the thick of the drama.

It's been well-documented that Heard allegedly began an affair with Musk just a month into her marriage with Depp back in 2015. Heard and Musk have been adamant that it started after Depp and the actress split up. However, in the footage found here, Heard can be seen snuggling up to Musk in an elevator at the building that Depp owned penthouses at. It's pretty damning evidence that doesn't help Heard's case.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Due to Heard's accusations against Depp, he has lost his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean and has been the subject of scrutiny from the media. With new evidence in mind, it looks like Depp's defamation lawsuit is starting to pick up steam.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.