Amber Heard says that she still loves her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in her first interview since a verdict was reached in the highly publicized defamation trial between the couple. She explained that anyone who has ever loved anyone should understand the feeling.

“I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. I couldn’t. No bad feelings or ill will towards him at all," she told NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie on Today. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand. If you’ve ever loved anyone it should be easy.”



John Phillips / Getty Images

When asked whether Depp’s text message to Heard threatening her with “total global humiliation” has come true, Heard explained: “I know he promised it. I testified to this. I’m not a good victim, I get it. I’m not a likable victim. I’m not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to just see me as human and hear his own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels as though he has.”

At the conclusion of the defamation trial, Depp was awarded $15 million in total damages while Heard ended up with $2 million for her countersuit. The trial stemmed from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard claimed to be the victim of domestic abuse. The two were married from 2015 to 2017.

In a separate lawsuit against The Sun in 2020, a U.K. court ruled that Depp had assaulted Heard in 12 of 14 alleged incidents.

The entirety of Heard's interview on Today is scheduled to air this Friday at 8:00 PM, ET.

Check out part two of the interview below.

