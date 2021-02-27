Popcorned Planet has confirmed that Amber Heard has been fired from Aquaman 2 after rumors surfaced that she was being replaced by Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke. According to an inside source, Heard was fired by Warner Bros after failing to comply with some health clauses. Popcorned Planet also confirmed that Emilia Clarke was not replacing Heard, and that it’s currently unknown who will take over her role in the film.

After the release of 2018’s Aquaman, a sequel was quickly taken up for discussion by Warner Bros. James Wan, an infamous director in the horror movie genre, was chosen to direct the sequel after having immense success with the franchise’s first entry. Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will reprise their roles as Aquaman and Black Manta respectively. Warner Bros has not yet announced a female lead. As of right now, the film is slated for release on December 16th, 2022.

The news about Amber Heard’s removal from the film comes amid another postponement of a trial date for her and Johnny Depp for Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. The trial has now been rescheduled to April 11th and is expected to last for about two weeks while the court deliberates the events between the two ex-spouses.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Hopefully, we’ll hear new developments about the new Aquaman 2 female lead as well as the trial soon.

