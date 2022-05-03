The Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp saga continues. Earlier this week, we discovered that the actor was reportedly due to take home $22.5 million for reprising his beloved role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates 6, but his agent claims he was frozen out from the project following his exes op-ed in the Washington Post.

Over the past month, Depp's legal team has called various witnesses to the stand as they try to prove that he suffered significant damages over the Aquaman star's domestic abuse allegations. The latest update from TMZ reveals that Heard and her team have made a "last-ditch effort" to have the father of two's defamation claims tossed after his side rested their case, but a judge declined.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The motion was reportedly filed on Tuesday, requesting that the judge dismiss several of the 58-year-old's claims – a move that's said to have been expected, and is "fairly standard" in cases such as this one.

Ben Rottenborn argued that Depp wouldn't be able to win the case as they haven't proven that Amber "acted with actual malice" by writing the op-ed piece. They alleged that Heard didn't come up with the headline on her own and that ACLU "penned the first draft for her."

The attorney and his colleagues maintain that Heard's claims of domestic violence are true, insisting that the Edward Scissorhands star proved his abuse through his testimony.

Ben Chew, who has been defending Depp, didn't hold back when he had the floor, yelling "She's the abuser in this courtroom!" at one point, and elsewhere attacking Heard for allegedly failing to donate money that she promised she would.

From now on, the courtroom will hear the mother of one and her team present their side. Amber herself is expected to testify later this week – check back in with HNHH then for any further updates on the defamation trial.

[Via]