Amber Heard has admitted that she never finished paying out her promised $3.5million donation to the ACLU. While testifying on Monday during her ongoing defamation trial with Johnny Depp, Heard explained why she failed to make the contribution.

She revealed that the donation was to be made out in installments over time, and that she fulfilled the payments until 2019, when Depp filed his defamation lawsuit against her.

"Because Johnny sued me for $50million in March of 2019," she explained, placing the blame on her ex.



Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

She added that she still intends to donate the money once the ongoing trial is revolved: "I fully intend to honor all of my pledges. I would love for him to stop suing me so I can."

ACLU Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel testified earlier in the trial that Heard had only paid $1.3million.

Heard originally made the pledge after accepting a $7million settlement from Depp following their divorce. At the time, she stated that she was "never interested in Johnny's money."

"I didn't care about the money. I was told if I didn't agree to a number it could be overturned, we would never settle. I took far less than what they were offering and what I was entitled to," she explained.

Heard added: 'I just wanted my safety and my future and he compromised that….I wanted him to leave me alone. I've been saying that since 2016."

Earlier in her testimony, Heard denied Depp's accusation that she left poop on his bed as part of a cruel prank.

[Via]