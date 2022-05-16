Amber Heard has denied the allegation that she left “human fecal matter” on Johnny Depp’s side of the bed, amidst the former couple's ongoing defamation trial. Heard took the stand on Monday to claim that the dog had eaten Depp's weed stash when she was younger and it had long-lasting effects on her bowel control.

“She had eaten Johnny’s weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issues for her entire life, among some other issues, we regularly had to take her to the vet," Heard explained to the court. "She had some control issues.”



John Phillips / Getty Images

When asked directly if the poop was placed there as a prank, she remarked, “Absolutely not. First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what grown women does. I was also not in a pranking mood, my life was falling apart.”

Depp had originally recalled the poop incident during his testimony on April 20.

“It was so outside, it was so bizarre, and so grotesque that I could only laugh,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star previously said of the incident.

With the defamation trial, Depp is suing Heard for $50 million regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse.

Later in her testimony on Monday, Heard recalled a fight she and Depp had around her 30th bday.

[Via]