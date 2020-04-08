When Amber Heard first came forward with serious abuse allegations against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, many were quick to presume that the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindlewald actor guilty until proven innocent. As the saga progressed and new developments began to surface, the narrative steadily transitioned in Depp's favor. Leaked audio calls painted him as a victim of verbal and sometimes even physical abuse, including a fight that ultimately left one of his fingers severed.

Now, Depp's retaliatory $50 million defamation case is in full swing, on the alleged basis that Heard falsified evidence and even went so far as to fake injuries that ultimately led to her obtainment of a temporary restraining order. Should a judge end up coming to such a conclusion, Heard may very well find herself facing up to three years of jail time for tampering with evidence.

As IBT points out, one of the main incidents being examined stems from 2015, when Heard claimed to have received a pair of black eyes from her then-husband. Yet her stylist Samantha McMillen, who happened to see Heard on the same day she alleged to have been bruised, denied the claims entirely. “Throughout the day of December 16, 2015, I could see clearly that Amber Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her body," stated McMillen, adding fuel to Depp's cause.

Given that it's becoming increasingly evident that Heard was indeed moving to stack the deck in her favor to some degree, it wouldn't be surprising to see a judge move to make an example out of the Aquaman actress -- on that note, it's surprising to see her name remain officially attached to the DC franchise, given the severity of some of these allegations. In any case, look for this ongoing legal battle to continue, and stay tuned for more developments as they occur.

[via]