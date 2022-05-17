Amber Heard's role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was reduced in response to her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress admitted while testifying on Monday. Reports that Heard was fired from the project began to surface, last year.

Speaking to the court, Heard explained that she “fought really hard to stay in the movie” but that “they didn’t want to include me in the film.”

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

“I was given a script, then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another,” Heard said. “They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

She added that she was paid double the fee for her role in the first film, despite having her screen time dramatically cut down.

Heard's character, Mera, played a substantial role in the first film, serving as the female lead in the story. She also played the character in Justice League.

A petition to remove Heard from the Aquaman sequel recently garnered four million signatures on Change.org.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million regarding a piece she penned for the Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to hit theaters on March 17, 2023.

Later in her testimony, Heard denied Depp's allegation that she left poop on his bed as a "prank."

[Via]