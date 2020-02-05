Johnny Depp faced some serious allegations in recent years after his ex-wife claimed that he abused her. He denied the allegations but he still faced scrutiny in the public eye. As Amber Heard continued to make allegations that Depp was abusive and he said the same about her. Now, it appears as though there's actual confirmation that Heard had abused Depp in the past.



In audio shared by Daily Mail, Heard and Depp are heard discussing a previous altercation when Depp said accused her of punching him. Heard denied punching him but didn't argue that she did hit him. "Babe, you're not punched ... I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine. I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you," she said.

Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, told USA Today, that it was Heard who recorded the conversation. “The first confessional tape she made reveals a conversation any real abuse victim will recognize all too well," Waldman said. "It exposes that Ms. Heard perpetrated serial violence against Mr. Depp, and then concocted an elaborate abuse hoax to cover it up. Ms. Heard gives a motive for her violence: Mr. Depp was always trying to 'split' to escape her abuse.”

Heard's lawyer argued that just because Heard was abusive, doesn't mean that Depp wasn't.