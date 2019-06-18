Amazon recently released a full-length trailer for its new, upcoming series The Boys. The series is produced by famed actor Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg. It is also based on Garth Ennis' best-selling comic books. The show follows the journey of Billy Butcher, a Karl Urban's CIA operative, to recruiting a team of uncommon characters known as The Boys to fight off a corrupted gang of superheroes called The Seven. The series differs from the typical superhero tale and takes on a more comical and villain-focused perspective. The two-and-a-half minute trailer shared finds Billy Butcher amidst the recruiting process as we are introduced to the members of The Boys. Moreover, a short snippet of superheroes killing innocents and abusing their powers reveals the nefarious undertakings of The Seven. The latter includes a Flash-like superhero carelessly running through a girl and killing her instantly.

The Boys consist of Butcher, Frenchie, Mother's Milk, and Female. They are quite violent, precisely "eye-gouging" in their methods. We also get a preview of the showdown between The Boys and The Seven which comically occurs as a song by the Spice Girls plays in the background. You may expect to watch the series upon its release date on July 26th on Amazon's Prime Video service.

[Via]