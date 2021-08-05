Fans of the Lord of the Rings series have been treated to a teaser photo of what the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series will look like, along with a release date for the show.

The untitled series, which has been exhaustively shooting in New Zealand, will air on September 2, 2022 on the Prime Video streaming platform. Details are sure to come, along with the premise of the show, characters and different plot points, but at the moment, it is only known that the series will take place during the so-called Second Age, which is thousands of years prior to the events of the film trilogy and The Hobbit. The still is confirmed to be from the show's first episode, according to Vanity Fair.

The series will take on the weekly episodic format, while airing on Prime Video. Despite the popularity of other streaming platforms like Netflix releasing entire seasons in one day, shows with more stake in narratives and dramatic moments have been airing weekly to keep the conversation surround the show buzzing. A recent prominent example has been the three Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that aired on the Disney+ platform.

The show infamously has a $1 billion price tag attached to it, along with a five-season commitment from Amazon, with multiple cast members confirmed to star in yet-to-be-announced roles. Production began in early 2020 and was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic before resuming at the tail end of the year. Season 1 has a budget of $465 million and production is still in progress for the show.

"The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series on Prime Video,"said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios in a statement about the show. "I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life."

Check out the teaser still below. Are you excited for the untitled Lord of the Rings Amazon series? Let us know in the comments below.