During the airing of last night’s BET Awards, Amazon decided to roll out the official trailer for Meek Mill’s anticipated docuseries, #FreeMeek. Set to debut on Amazon Prime August 9th, the 5-part docuseries will give fans an inside look at both Meek's specific battle against the legal system and its widespread shortcomings that have negatively affected so many others. "[Free Meek] explores my life and the flaws in the criminal justice system that have haunted me and others like me," Meek said of the doc, which counts JAY-Z as one of its executive producers.

The investigative series will follow Meek and his supporters as they attempt to uncover the different facets of corruption that kept him under the thumb of Philadelphia’s criminal justice system for over a decade, and will feature new information uncovered in the investigation by Quest Research & Investigations LLC (QRI).

Watch the first official trailer (below), which includes some words from Jay Z himself, and be sure to tune in entirely on August 9th.

