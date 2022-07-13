Amazon Prime has shared a new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, which will detail the meteoric rise of one of Atlanta's biggest artists. Told through archival footage, the film calls back to Baby's first attempts at rapping, his time in prison, his Grammy performance, and more.

“If even one person is inspired to think their life can change, or be close to what they dream of, then this documentary was worth making,” the rapper said in a press release. “I just want to share my story in the hope that it helps others get to their own best story.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Untrapped was directed by Karam Gill, who previously worked on the film, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

“Lil Baby is an artist who truly evolved and grew to become one of today’s most important voices for change,” Gill said. “I hope his journey sheds light on the larger socioeconomic issues our country is facing and leaves viewers feeling inspired.”

Throughout the documentary, several high-profile collaborators of Baby's make appearances to discuss his career. Drake, Young Thug, Gunna, and more are all featured in the documentary, which premiered at Tribecca Film Festival, earlier this year.

Check out the trailer for Untrapped below. The documentary is scheduled to hit Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

