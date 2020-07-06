Amazon Prime Video has blessed its subscribers with some new content for July. The streaming giant is doing its best to compete with Netflix and Disney+, both of which have seen large profit margins in the streaming era. Prime updates its library monthly, and for Summer 2020, viewers are getting some classics.

Pineapple Express and Hitch came out within three years of each other, back in the late 2000s. They are both a memory of much different times. Both films grace Amazon's new catalog along with The Forbidden Kingdom, Ali, Hollowman, Panic Room,The Devil’s Rejects, Anaconda, Big Fish, and much more. Check out the full list below.

Available July 1

Film

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

The Bounty (1984)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

Flashback (1990)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

TV



Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Suits: Season 9

Available July 3

Hanna: Season 2

Available July 6

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

Available July 7

The Tourist (2010)

Available July 11

Vivarium (2020)

Available July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

Available July 17

Absentia: Season 3

Available July 24

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist

Radioactive (2019)

Available July 27

Good Deeds (2012)

Available July 29

Animal Kingdom: Season 4