Amazon Prime successful TV series The Boys will be returning for a second season, and the first teaser has officially-- albeit perhaps accidentally-- been released. The trailer doesn’t tell the fans too much, but one thing it does promise is a lot more action and excitement. Karl Urban will uphold his role as Billy Butcher. Other actors and actresses that can be seen in the preview include Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Tomer Capon, Erin Moriarty, and more. Terror the Bulldog will also be making a return.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eric Kripke gave un update on what to expect in season 2: “Once you end up on that season 1 cliffhanger, you know that’s going to be a big part of season 2, you know that Stillwell’s death is going to be a big part of season 2, and superheroes being in the military.” Kripke went on further to describe his process of setting up the suspense, “I always try to write the season finale as a pilot for the following season and make sure that whatever we’re talking about in that finale are issues we’re going to be interested in exploring next year.”

The original YouTube video was taken down shortly after it dropped, but you can watch it via this stealthy twitter user below.