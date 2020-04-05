There are a handful of new movies and TV shows being added to Amazon Prime for the month of April that will help you overcome your quarantine.

James Bond fans will be excited to see a number of the series' most famous classics such as Goldeneye, Goldfinger, From Russia with Love, and more are all ready to stream right now. No Time To Die is still many months off, but these iconic 007 films are a great way to get ready.

As for modern films, 2019's The Lighthouse, starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson features some of the best acting from last year. The two star as lighthouse keepers who try to maintain their sanity while isolated from the world-- a perfect social distancing film.

Other highlights include I Am Legend, Rambo: Last Blood, and even more James Bond movies.

Check out the full schedule of April's Amazon Prime releases below.

April 1

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hoodlum (1951)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Sender (1982)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

April 3

Invisible Life - Amazon Original movie (2019)

Tales from the Loop - Amazon Original series: Season 1

April 10

Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14

Vault (2019)

April 16

The Lighthouse (2019)

April 17

Bosch - Amazon Original series: Season 6

Dino Dana - Amazon Original series: Season 3B

Selah and the Spades - Amazon Original movie (2019)

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 29

Footloose (2011)