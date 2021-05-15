The last time there was this big of a noose scandal, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had reportedly found a rope hanging in his garage. The investigation didn't lead to any suspects or arrests, and it was determined by authorities that the noose wasn't left maliciously. Still, during a time when social and political tensions were high, people were on guard.

Earlier this month, an Amazon warehouse that is currently under construction in Connecticut was reportedly found to have five nooses hanging inside of the unfinished facility. Authorities report that a supervisor located a noose at the end of April and immediately made employees undergo anti-discriminatory training. However, days later, more arrived.

The "hangman's noose" ropes are reportedly currently being investigated at a crime lab and Amazon issued a statement to a local news station. "Amazon remains deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred in Windsor a couple of weeks ago. Hate, racism, and discrimination have no place in our society and are not tolerated in any development associated with Amazon— whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational."

"We are committed to working with the Town and Windsor Police Department, as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected, and safe. We are contributing towards the reward to find and bring to justice those responsible.”

There haven't been any suspects named and it's unclear if any information has been picked up from surveillance footage. The reward for information about this case has increased to $50K. There are those who have taken to social media to express that they believe this is all being made to be something out of nothing.

