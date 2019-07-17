HotNewHipHop has teamed up with Amazon Music to launch a new four-part video series dubbed "Heavy Rotation," inspired by Amazon Music's new hip-hop heavy playlist, Rap Rotation.

As part of the series we linked up with four artists, including Wale, to find out what five tracks are in their Heavy Rotation.

As seen in the video embedded above, Wale's Heavy Rotation includes:

Act a Fool - Rick Ross ft. Wale Something New - Ade ft. Lil Baby Anybody- Burna Boy Pole Dancer - Wale ft. Megan Thee Stallion Gemini - Wale

Updated each week, Amazon Music's Rap Rotation features the best in what’s moving in hip-hop, from the biggest new releases to the latest hits from rising talent including Cardi B, YG, J Cole and more.

To listen to the playlist, head on over to https://www.amazon.com/raprotation, or simply say “Alexa, play Rotation on Amazon Music” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices.