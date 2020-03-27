An Amazon delivery man may have just unknowingly committed a crime, as he was caught on a front door security camera spitting on a customer's package and smearing the saliva all over the box with his hand. As most of the world takes extra precautions to prevent spreading coronavirus, including incessant hand-washing and avoiding touching one's face or coughing without covering one's mouth, some people are just too shameless to care. In a video captured on Thursday evening at a duplex residence in L.A.'s Hancock Park neighbourhood, an Amazon delivery man is clearly shown leaning over and hucking saliva onto a package that he was in the processing of delivering, and proceeding to wipe his spit across the box with his palm. The vile man then gets up and takes a photo to confirm the delivery, as if nothing out of the ordinary had just occurred.

The reckless act was thankfully caught by security cameras at the residence's front door, and a neighbour and friend of the package recipient promptly contacted Amazon about the horrible incident. A customer service representative watched the footage and actually gasped in horror. They stated that the worker was from a third party delivery service and had been reported, but there's a chance he could still be sent back to work. The same neighbour also responded to the delivery inquiry on the Amazon app with a photo of the package, which clearly shows some sort of liquid smeared on it. “We have high standards for delivery service partners and expect every package to be handled with care," an Amazon spokesperson said. "We've notified the right teams internally and will work with the customer directly on matters related to their package delivery.”

While the act may be disgusting and inconsiderate, it's also verging on criminal during these particularly high risk times. Purposely spitting, licking, or coughing on public items or other people can be considered a low-level felony, as federal law enforcement officials have already charged individuals with making a terrorist threat for intentionally spreading coronavirus through this type of behaviour.

