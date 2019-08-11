If by chance any of your Amazon returns have been taking a long time it may or may not have to do with a possible inner theft ring that's been going on. According to NBC, the scam has been going on for the past six years due to two Amazon delivery drivers who have been taking advantage of their job. As the claims go, the two drivers are hired to drive to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to pick up items being returned to the company to then bring to the Amazon warehouse south of Seattle to later be brought to the post office.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

However, these two men (who are said to be roommates, as well) routinely brought the items to pawnshops to be sold. An unnamed driver was arrested but later released so it wouldn't disturb the larger scale of the investigation. One of the drivers, identified as Abbas Zghair, reportedly stole $100,000 worth of property while the other unidentified man is accused of $100,000 USD.

“When we learned there was an investigation into two contracted drivers, we cooperated with law enforcement by providing them the information they requested. Additionally, we strictly prohibit inauthentic or stolen goods from being offered in our store and take action when sellers do not comply,” Amazon wrote in a statement.