Heading into the offseason on March 20th, the Dallas Cowboys are in a bind when it comes to their salary cap. The team has been struggling to figure out which players they will want to re-sign, especially as they have quite a few free agents. Not to mention, they have some highly-paid players, who underperformed their contracts last year, and you can be sure that owner Jerry Jones is looking to clean up the books.

One player that fans have been curious about, is Amari Cooper. The wide receiver is going into next season with one more year on his contract, and at $20 million per year, there have been rumors that the Cowboys would ultimately let him go, especially since the young receivers have performed much better.

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cooper is set to be released by the Cowboys, just a few days before he would be guaranteed a full $20 million. This means Cooper will ultimately become a free agent. He will definitely be a highly sought-after free agent, however, Cowboys fans will be sad to see him go, especially since he was a productive player when healthy.

