Amari Cooper has always been one of the flashier wide receivers in the NFL and for good reason. He has been a huge weapon for the Dallas Cowboys and his quarterback Dak Prescott who has turned him into his favorite target over the last two seasons. Cooper is in for a huge contract this summer and is already making a pretty hefty salary. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he likes to spend his money on some expensive items from time to time.

The latest piece Cooper has decided to acquire is a $250,000 chain that says "Coconut Grove" which is his hometown in Miami. According to TMZ, the piece was made by Gabriel the Jeweler and contains 3,500 diamonds. The diamonds range from VVS to round while the carat totals are at 35 and 30 respectively.

In the video above, you can see the full scope of the chain which is pretty impressive when you consider the whole chain in its totality. Cooper seemed pretty enthusiastic about receiving the piece and it looks stylish as hell around his neck. The biggest flex would be him wearing it during a game although it's probably too precious to attempt something like that.

