This season has been quite fruitful for the Dallas Cowboys who are looking to get back into the playoffs after two straight years of missing the show. The team is 6-1 right now and after defeating the Vikings last night without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys feel as though they can defeat anyone in the league at pretty well anytime. It's a good feeling to have, and if there is one player who is locked in, it's Amari Cooper.

In fact, Cooper is feeling so good this season that he has decided to cop some lavish gifts for him and his offensive teammates. According to TMZ, Cooper purchased 15 different dog tags from Gabriel The Jeweler and they are all encrusted with diamonds.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Each tag has the player's number on it and the word "DAWGZ" is also written at the top. Overall, it is a very interesting yet subtle look that cost Cooper a total of $120,000 which means each dog tag was a total of $8000. The dog tags were given to wide receivers, Dak Prescott, and even members of the training staff.

Cooper has copped some extravagant pieces in the past, and he always seems to be repping the Cowboys when he does so. Needless to say, this latest gesture is one that his teammates will appreciate.

