Amar'e Stoudemire is attempting to make an NBA comeback, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The 37-year-old former NBA big-man has not played in the league since May of 2016; however, he has continuously tried to prove he can still be an asset for teams. Stoudemire worked out for the Lakers over the summer.

"Amar'e Stoudemire has returned to the States from a brief stint in China and is working out in South Florida in hopes of playing his way onto an NBA roster at 37, league sources say," wrote Stein on Twitter Saturday night.

He continues, "Stoudemire recently had a 33-point, 17-rebound outing in China but returned in part, sources say, because of the great distance away from his family, which remained in the States while he was playing for the Fujian Sturgeons."

Even if Stoudemire can't find his way back into the league, he's still had a historic career. He's a six-time NBA all-star, five-time All-NBA Team selection, and a former rookie-of-the-year. While he's suffered from chronic knee problems throughout his time in the league, Stoudemire is still one of the most prominent players from the 2000s.

While he's a bit older, perhaps Stoudemire can enjoy a similar comeback to his former teammate Carmelo Anthony.