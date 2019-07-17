Last week, it was reported that Amar'e Stoudemire was taking advantage of the Summer League festivities in Las Vegas by hosting a workout to try and entice teams to sign him. The last time we saw Stoudemire in an NBA game, it was during the 2015-2016 when he played for the Miami Heat. Things haven't worked out too well though for the former Knicks star as now he plays in Ice Cube's Big 3 league. Regardless, Stoudemire believes he has what it takes to get back into the NBA and make an impact on a team that might need a veteran. At 36 years old, it will take a lot for Stoudemire to get a contract but he's confident that he still has what it takes.

TMZ recently caught up with Stoudemire where they asked him about his workout and how it went. According to the former NBA star, it was a worthwhile experience.

“It went good, man. We had a good workout, about 15 teams showed up. It was very nice,” Stoudemire said. ” It’s a lot of teams out there — teams with young players, teams with veteran players that wanna make the playoff push. We’ll see what happens.”

As of right now, there aren't any indications that Stoudemire will be offered a contract, although it's great to see he's still passionate about the sport.