Now that we are safely into the NBA offseason, it's no surprise that players who have been out of the league for a few years are trying to claw their way back in. Amare' Stoudemire has been out of the league since 2016, while Monta Ellis has been without a team since 2017. Most recently, Stoudemire played in the Big 3 and has shown that he can still play ball at a high level. With Summer League being held in Las Vegas, Stoudemire and Ellis decided to host their own workout which was attended by quite a few teams.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, there were a total of 12 teams at the workout, with the Los Angeles Lakers being one of the more prominent franchises. The Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, and Oklahoma City Thunder were all there as well.

There is no indication as to whether or not any of these teams are serious about signing these two players, although they would certainly be cheap options for teams looking to fill out their rosters. The Lakers are certainly one of those teams but it remains to be if Stoudemire and Ellis could still play at the NBA level.

Would you want your team to sign either of these players?