They'll chalk it up as hearsay until Amar'e Stoudemire says otherwise. It would appear that Stoudemire has been found guilty of "doing too much" in his defensive of maligned Knicks' owner James Dolan. According to the production staff at LeKnicks Podcast, a periodical devoted to New York Knickerbockers' basketball - Amar'e hit them with a disapproving DM upon the discovery of a post in which his face is juxtaposed with a quote praising James Dolan, the bane of every surviving Knicks fan in '19.

"For me, I signed with the Knicks because of James Dolan," the quote reads, below which stands the following caption, authored by a LeKnicks' staffer with the intention of espousing modesty out of Amar'e Stoudemire. "Of course you did, he was the only one willing to shell out $100 mil on you and your weak ass knees," reads the LeKnicks caption. "FOH with this brainwashed propaganda bullshit."

From there, Amar'e is alleged to have DM'd them a 2nd time with idle threats of a violent clash. "Yo. Meet me in person. I want to chat with you," Stoudemire allegedly wrote via DM. LeKnicks provided "unauthenticated" receipts of DM's via Screenshotted post. As Complex's Abel Shifferaw pointed out, the Twitterverse has intercepted Amar'e's underlying motives for defending Dolan's honor online: a potential NBA comeback no sooner than next season. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has indicated that about 12 NBA teams sent scouts to watch him and Monta Ellis train/play on the Pro-AM circuit.