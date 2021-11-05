She isn't just celebrating one rainbow baby, but two. Earlier this year, Amara La Negra opened up and revealed to the world that she suffered a miscarriage. The Love & Hip Hop Miami star was candid about her grieving the loss of her unborn child, but today (November 4), Amara returned with great news.

The singer caught up with PEOPLE in Espanol and revealed that she is pregnant with twins. According to Amara, she first learned that she was expecting while filming Love & Hip Hop back in August. "I felt so nauseous that I thought the food was making me sick," she said. "My woman's intuition told me: 'Do a pregnancy test'. I did the test, and it came back positive."



JC Olivera / Stringer / Getty Images

"I was nervous. The first thing I thought about was in my work and my projects, having to tell my mom: 'My life is going to change!'" Amara recalled. "I'm not going to lie, it took me like two days to process everything that had just happened. I started to cheer myself up because at the beginning [I felt] a lot of fear."

The Dominican, Miami-born star flew to the DR to work on her real estate business and decided to stop by to see her gynecologist, as well. "I had only done a urine [home pregnancy] test. When the [nurse] does the sonogram, she says: 'Wow, there are two gestational sacs.' I was happy, surprised, but I couldn't process what she was telling me."



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Amara also spoke about the miscarriage she suffered in July, adding that she may have been pregnant with more than one child then, as well. "It was very weird. They suspect they were triplets. It's hard to say it now because I had a lot of bleeding, and I was in a lot of pain. I wasn't precisely looking [to become pregnant] at this time, but I always said: 'If God sends it to me, Amen, it's decided'."

Congrats to Amara!

