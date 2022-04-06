Amara Le Negra, reality television star, took to social media to reveal some exciting news. On March 23, the reggae singer gave birth to her twin daughters.

Excited to share the announcement, Amara posted a photo of her on the delivery table today for her two million followers. The caption read "3/23" followed by baby emojis and what seems to be an Instagram account for the now two-week old infants. The page has already raked in over 30,000 followers and has been utilized to document the new mom's journey.

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

The 31-year-old revealed that she was expecting last November. She recalled finding out she was pregnant while filming Love & Hip Hop Miami, she told People En Espanol. At first, she believed she was just nauseous from food. Then her "women's intuition" forced her to administer an at-home test. It was then that she found out her fate.

It is an extreme blessing that she endured a safe and healthy pregnancy considering the hardship she faced last year with suffering a miscarriage. In an IG post she made in October, she detailed how she had lost her unborn child in July. She wrote, "2 weeks after missing my period I started bleeding, having really bad cramps! I was having a miscarriage. I cried for days cause I really did want to have that baby! I’m not getting any younger."

Luckily enough, the "What a Bam Bam" artist was given another opportunity to bear a child months later. She told the magazine "I wasn't precisely looking [to become pregnant] at this time, but I always said: 'If God sends it to me, Amen, it's decided.'"

Check out Amara's journey down below.












