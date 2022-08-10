Amanda Seyfried says that she felt pressured into doing nude scenes out of a fear of upsetting people when she was younger. The actress reflected on her career choices during a recent interview with Porter.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me?” she said. “How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19, and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Seyfriend had told Marie Claire that she regretted the scene in Mean Girls where her character revealed that she could predict the weather by holding her own breasts. After the film was released, she says male fans would accost her and ask her about the weather. Seyfried was just a teenager when the movie came out.

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” she told Marie Claire in May. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

“I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck. It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world," she added. “I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite way.”

Seyfried recently starred in The Dropout, which follows the disgraced biotechnology company Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes. The show is available to stream on Hulu.

