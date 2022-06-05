Back in 2020, the hit talk show, The Real, garnered a new co-host for its sixth season. Amanda Seales joined the panel that consisted of Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley. Together, the outspoken women shared their perspectives on topics ranging from motherhood to beauty and fashion.

Ryan Theriot/Getty Images

Things seemed to be off to a good start-- until Seales decided to quit just five months after joining. When explaining why she chose to do so, Seales stated, "It doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to and where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled."

Since her departure two years ago, the television show has come to an end. Earlier this year, it was announced that the series would be canceled after having an eight-year run. While there was no clear say as to why, Loni Love blamed it on Covid costs.

Of course, producers couldn't just cut the show in its tracks. So, they decided to create a farewell episode-- but they left someone out, Amanda. The 40-year-old actress wasn't fond of not being included and took to social media to express herself. In a video, she stated, "I am not featured in the farewell episode, apparently. I'll have some things to say about that."

She also voiced her opinion on Twitter when a fan asked why she had been left out of the thumbnail. Amanda responded, "...They can absolutely go duck themselves with a chainsaw for doing so."