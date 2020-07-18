In recent years, there has been a call for hip hop culture to draw more attention to mental health. The rise of overdoses and drug use has caused concern for some, but substance abuse isn't the only way that people express their struggles. The spotlight once again has returned to the topic of mental health following the unexpected hospitalization of Tamar Braxton, and on Friday (July 17), comedian and actress Amanda Seales spoke openly with The Breakfast Club about recently suffering a nervous breakdown.



Slaven Vlasic / Stringer / Getty Images

“At the end of the day, I had started to believe what [critics] made up about me,” Amada reportedly said. “If you’re not careful, you’ll let the people who know you least tell [you about yourself.]” Over on her Instagram page, she further explained her experience.

"Sending love to #tamarbraxton 💗 Listen here, sh*t was a doozie. I am good now because I am surrounded by good people. Period. Let go of anyone or anything that disrupts or does not assist in the attainment of your peace. AND CHECK ON YOUR STRONG FRIENDS!!!!!!!! ✊🏽❤️💪🏽" Check out her post below.

[via]