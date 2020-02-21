Since joining The Real last month as the Emmy-winning daytime talk show's permanent fifth host, Amanda Seales has been doing a pretty amazing job to say the least. While taping the 1,000th episode of the series, Seales may have even gained a few more fans after dropping a major clapback on visiting guest Jennifer Lahmers from Extra TV.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Things were all good just a few months ago when The Real cast (pre-Amanda) visited Lahmers over at Extra TV (seen above) for a lighthearted game of what appeared to be musical chairs. However, the vibe wasn't as playful this time around. Things took a left turn when Jennifer was quick to mention Seales being a "newbie" while congratulating the other ladies on accomplishing 1,000 episodes together. After they were able to brush that aside — Loni grabbing Amanda's hand on the low was enough to show tension was brewing — it then got slightly more verbal when Lahmers again made an unneeded comment about Amanda and fellow host Jeannie Mai "butting heads" during segments. This prompted the Insecure actress to address the situation by literally saying "Stop!" and explaining that her, Mai and the other ladies are allowed to have a "difference in opinion" as a diverse lineup of women rather than describing it as butting heads. "She tried it," Amanda wrote on her Instagram just a few hours ago when recollecting on the situation, continuing by writing, "Don’t come for me unless I send for you. I am not hostile. I’m passionate. Happy Black History Month ❤️✊🏽." She said what she said!

Watch the clip below and let us know if you think Amanda Seales had a point in her clapback: