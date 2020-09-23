Over the summer, social commentator and comedian Amanda Seales left The Real after only one season. There were rumors that there was some sort of underlying issue brewing between Seales and her co-hosts, but she reassured the public that her decision to leave didn't have anything to do with the other women. Amanda Seales has been working on her other projects, including her Smart, Funny, & Black series where she takes her live show from city-to-city to educate, uplift, and bring laughs to predominately Black audiences. Recently, The Real showcased their "Black Lives Matter University" segment that was eerily similar to Seale's project, and she didn't hesitate to call out the daytime talk show.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

"Once again therealdaytime demonstrates its low class and even lower vibration," Seales penned in a caption on Instagram. "Just so we're clear, this is an EGREGIOUS bite of my 'Smart Funny & Black' brand in an attempt to bring black awareness into the programming of The Real. They couldn't find ANY OTHER WAY to do this without it being a bite of my creation."

Seales added that she decided to publicly condemn the show because of its "CONTINUED thievery of black people's work (even when supported by other BIPOC)." She further stated that this needed "to be called the F out and also because this is the most energy I'll give it before going on with my day and creating more dopeness that will inevitably be pilfered by the less talented/ethical/ancestrally connected individuals of our species." Check out Amanda Seales calling out The Real below.