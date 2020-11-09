When it comes to the history of the UFC, Amanda Nunes is certainly one of the most celebrated fighters and there is an argument to be made that she is the greatest of all-time. She currently holds championships in two different weight classes including bantamweight and featherweight. In fact, next month on December 12th, Nunes was supposed to fight Megan Anderson where she would defend her featherweight title for the second time.

Unfortunately, this fight is now being rescheduled as Nunes had to pull out due to an injury. This news came courtesy of ESPN, with details surrounding Nunes' injury remaining scarce. Regardless, it appears as though the injury won't cause too much of a delay as the UFC is already planning something for the early stages of 2021.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Following the news, Nunes opponent, Anderson, took to Twitter where she offered a kind message to Nunes, noting that she looks forward to the fight and hopes the featherweight champion can be back at full strength.

"Wishing Amanda a speedy recovery," Anderson wrote. "UFC are rescheduling the bout for a date early next year. The goal remains the same. We'll be ready."

