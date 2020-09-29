Amanda Knox is backing an equally questionable individual after having been reached out to by the notorious NXIVM. Knox, whose murder conviction in Italy was overturned, has reportedly signed off on a petition demanding answers from the federal prosecutors in Brooklyn about allegations surrounding witness and jury tampering, as well as evidence.



Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Neil Glazer, attorney for victims of NXIVM, said the civil suit to hold officials accountable called it "absurd." "This is nothing more than a publicity stunt, orchestrated by Raniere to throw up smoke and mirrors and to peddle conspiracy theories to keep his remaining disciples in the fold,” Glazer said.

Raniere's supporters posted a message online describing Knox's signature as part of the “initial group of brave journalists and advocates who have agreed to support this important initiative."

"I was contacted by some former members of NXIVM who claim that Mr. Raniere has been wrongfully convicted, and that the story being told in the media is wrong," Knox told the Times Union. "I personally do not know enough about the case to make any judgments about whether his conviction is wrongful or not."

Though she doesn't know much about the case, she insisted that she signed the petition to uphold the right to a fair trial.

"These supporters of Mr. Raniere asked me to sign a petition asking the prosecutors in the case to affirm some principles of prosecutorial conduct that any prosecutor should be able to affirm, such as not engaging in perjury, not tampering with evidence, and not threatening witnesses," Knox continued. "I signed the petition because violation of these practices would constitute prosecutorial misconduct, regardless of Mr. Raniere's guilt or innocence."

[Via]