The cast of Empire have really been making a name for themselves outside of the runnings of the show and as we know, some are good and some are bad. The latest on the cast of the Fox series centers on actress Amanda Detmer, who stars as Tracy Kingsley.



According to Page Six, Amanda was arrested on Sunday at 5:51 PM after she crashed into a utility pole and left the scene in the impacted car. Cops located her thereafter and it was easy to spot her since the front end of her car was damaged. The 48-year-old has been charged with a DUI and leaving a traffic collision. Amanda is not only known for her role in Empire but also The Majestic, Final Destination and You, Me and Dupree.

In other news surrounding Empire acts, Taraji P. Henson who stars as Cookie recently opened up about her struggles with mental health and the strong black women myth. “There are some times where I feel absolutely helpless,” she said of her battles with depression and anxiety. “That's human. Everybody feels like that. Just because I'm a black woman, don't put that strong-superhero thing on me.”

