Somehow, it has been a whole seven years since Amanda Bynes sent out that iconic tweet: "I want @Drake to murder my vagina." She may not have intentionally wished to celebrate this anniversary, but a recent post of hers on Instagram is calling back the memory.

Bynes shared a screenshot of one of Drake's IG posts and, in her caption, highlighted how two of his songs are currently among her favorites. She listed his collaboration with Rick Ross, "Money In The Grave", and his collaboration with Lil Baby, "Yes Indeed". The She's The Man actress also showed love to two Roddy Ricch tracks, "Ballin" and "High Fashion".

The 33-year-old, who recently acquired some new face tats, has since deleted this post, likely due to all the attention it was attracting. While this Drake-shoutout is definitely more tame and innocent than her last, some people thought it was a bold move to bring up his name again. “Oh no not this again,” one fan commented. "After all that I would never mention Drake again!," wrote another.

Despite whatever disturbance may have been caused by Bynes' "murder my vagina" request, it was later excused as a result of drug use. She told Hollyscoop in 2017, "I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, 'Let’s do it man.' But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious." In her latest IG post, she shared that she has now been sober for a year and two months. She also recently got engaged to Paul Michael, who she reportedly met in AA.