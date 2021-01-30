Amaal, Charmaine, Just John & More Contribute To "Black Alliance Vol. 1"

We're a few days away from Black History Month. To commemorate, Warner Music Canada unveiled a brand new project titled, Black Alliance Vol. 1 -- a compilation project consisting of six songs by legendary Black artists reimagined by Canadian talent. The project includes contributions from Just John, Amaal, Andye, Charmaine, Jacksoul and Myles Castello who take on classic records with their own unique spin. Just John takes on Missy Elliott's "My Struggles" and revamps it into his own while Charmaine offers her take on Queen Latifah's "U.N.I.T.Y."

Black Alliance Vol. 1 is a project that recognizes Jacksoul singer Haydain Neale's significant impact on the Canadian music industry. Jacksoul's cover of Bill Withers' "Use Me," originally recorded over 15 years ago, appears on the project's tracklist.

Press play on the project below.