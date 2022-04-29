Amaal & Syd Team Up To Sing Us A Sweet R&B "Lullaby"

Back in October of 2021 Amaal blessed our ears with Milly, and now she's returned with a new extended single from the project, featuring The Internet's Syd. "Lullaby" comes in at just over two and a half minutes long and boasts production by Nicky Davey that's sure to get you ready for a good night's rest.

"This song depicts a very innocent, pure type of love. We’re not hiding any emotions or letting insecurities get in the way," the Canadian R&B star said in a statement. "Syd and I are singing from our own perspectives about the feelings that are raw and real to both of us," she added, also praising the Broken Hearts Club hitmaker's "genuine energy."

"Never knew that you were what I was missin' / Took a chance cuz you knew I was different / Crash course, love, I missed the collision / Fast forward we done made the commitment / Fast forward you're my greatest decision," she sings as the song opens.

If you're a fan of "Lullaby" let us know below, and look out for our weekly R&B Season playlist update, arriving this Sunday.

Quotable Lyrics:

Never knew that you were what I was missin'

Took a chance cuz you knew I was different

Crash course, love, I missed the collision

Fast forward we done made the commitment

Fast forward you're my greatest decision