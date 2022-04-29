mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Amaal & Syd Team Up To Sing Us A Sweet R&B "Lullaby"

Hayley Hynes
April 29, 2022 12:56
64 Views
00
0
Amaal/SpotifyAmaal/Spotify
Amaal/Spotify

Lullaby
Amaal Feat. Syd

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Let Amaal and Syd sing you to sleep tonight with their sticky-sweet new single.


Back in October of 2021 Amaal blessed our ears with Milly, and now she's returned with a new extended single from the project, featuring The Internet's Syd. "Lullaby" comes in at just over two and a half minutes long and boasts production by Nicky Davey that's sure to get you ready for a good night's rest.

"This song depicts a very innocent, pure type of love. We’re not hiding any emotions or letting insecurities get in the way," the Canadian R&B star said in a statement. "Syd and I are singing from our own perspectives about the feelings that are raw and real to both of us," she added, also praising the Broken Hearts Club hitmaker's "genuine energy."

"Never knew that you were what I was missin' / Took a chance cuz you knew I was different / Crash course, love, I missed the collision / Fast forward we done made the commitment / Fast forward you're my greatest decision," she sings as the song opens.

If you're a fan of "Lullaby" let us know below, and look out for our weekly R&B Season playlist update, arriving this Sunday.

Quotable Lyrics:

Never knew that you were what I was missin'

Took a chance cuz you knew I was different

Crash course, love, I missed the collision

Fast forward we done made the commitment

Fast forward you're my greatest decision

Amaal Syd new music new song new single r&b female artists joint track collab track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Amaal & Syd Team Up To Sing Us A Sweet R&B "Lullaby"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject