Ama Lou Shares Major Label Debut "Ama, Who?"

Milca P.
November 17, 2019 00:40
Ama, Who?
Ama Lou

Ama Lou drops off "Ama, Who?"


British singer Ama Lou has returned to drop off her Ama,Who? EP, marking her major-label debut under the Interscope umbrella.

The effort was preceded by Ama's "Northside" single and finds the brit effectively issuing her nostalgic tunes throughout the tracklist, free of features.

"This project is all encompassing and totally Ama," the songstress tells Billboard. "I know that’s a bit of a vague description, but the detail lies in the vagueness. Every song is different but all very me. I kind of a start to look into the foundation of my work, who I am and what I can do. It’s just another step forward."

