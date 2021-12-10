Losses are already difficult, but the emotion attached to mourning the death of a child is something that cannot be described. Over the years, Nick Cannon has often been teased about having multiple children with multiple women, but regardless of the taunting, the entertainment mogul has always stated that he loves having a large family. Cannon and Alyssa Scott were thrilled to welcome their newborn, Baby Zen, into the world back in June, but privately, they were battling health issues with their little one.

Days ago, Cannon tearfully shared with the world that Baby Zen had passed away due to Hydrocephalus, a condition that some are born with and others can acquire through infection or brain injury. Following his revelation, Alyssa has also surfaced to publicly eulogize her newborn.

"Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away," she penned in a caption on Instagram. "It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here."

I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening. These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going. It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t. And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister.. By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up . It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity.

People have poured out kindness to the grieving mother by the tens of thousands as they offer condolences and uplifting comments. We continue to offer our deepest condolences to Cannon, Scott, and their loved ones. Check out Alyssa's post and watch Cannon speak about the death of Baby Zen below.