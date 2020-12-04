Alycia Bella Drops "Link" To Get You In Your Feels

In keeping with the consistent sound her fans love her for, Alycia Bella's latest single, "Link" is a delicate, gentle, intimate track to listen to when you're deeply in your feelings. 2020 has been a significant year for Bella. She released four singles, "Cue The Sun," "Bloom," "Seasons," and now this. Fans have their fingers crossed that an album is on the way, given all the individual tracks she dropped this year.

"Link" starts off quietly, without a beat, as Bella's ethereal, stand-alone vocals come in. What's starts off sounding raw and bare, slowly escalates, sinking its claws into the listener with gripping vocal effects toward the end of the song, leaving you wanting to hit repeat and take it in all over again.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know I'm erasing

Any signs, yeah

Every conversation

Always ends in lies

And I know I can't keep you

So anytime

You call I answer

We link I regret it

You act like we're strangers

I lose all my patience with you