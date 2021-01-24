Alycia Bella Drops Debut "Muse" With Summer Walker, E40, Vince Staples & More

Alycia Bella has had an impressive start to her career and fans are catching onto the fact that she has a great voice coupled with some phenomenal songwriting ability. With these traits in mind, fans have been hoping to hear her debut album and on Friday, she delivered with a 14-track album called Muse.
Coming from the Bay Area, Alycia Bella wears her inspirations on her sleeve throughout the project, and even enlists the likes of Bay Area legend E-40 on the song "Bay Baby Interlude." At 34 minutes in length, this is a digestible project that shows off Bella's versatility while also setting herself up nicely for a long career in the music industry.
You can stream the album, below.
Tracklist:
1. Cue The Sun (ft. Westside Boogie)
2. Healing Interlude (ft. Vince Staples)
3. God, Drugs & You
4. Dark Art
5. Mississippi Gun Rights
6. Link
7. Gotta Go Down Interlude (ft. Summer Walker)
8. Daylight Saving
9. Summer 2009
10. Bay Baby Interlude (ft. E-40)
11. Silk ft. Merges
12. Something’s in the Water
13. Seasons
14. Bloom (Bonus)