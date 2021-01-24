Alycia Bella Drops Debut "Muse" With Summer Walker, E40, Vince Staples & More

Alycia Bella has had an impressive start to her career and fans are catching onto the fact that she has a great voice coupled with some phenomenal songwriting ability. With these traits in mind, fans have been hoping to hear her debut album and on Friday, she delivered with a 14-track album called Muse.

Coming from the Bay Area, Alycia Bella wears her inspirations on her sleeve throughout the project, and even enlists the likes of Bay Area legend E-40 on the song "Bay Baby Interlude." At 34 minutes in length, this is a digestible project that shows off Bella's versatility while also setting herself up nicely for a long career in the music industry.

You can stream the album, below.

Tracklist:

1. Cue The Sun (ft. Westside Boogie

3. God, Drugs & You

4. Dark Art

5. Mississippi Gun Rights

6. Link

8. Daylight Saving

9. Summer 2009

11. Silk ft. Merges

12. Something’s in the Water

13. Seasons

14. Bloom (Bonus)