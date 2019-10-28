Always is one of the top sanitary napkin brands for women and the company announced that they will be discontinuing the use of the female gender symbol as a way to be more inclusive towards its transgender and nonbinary customers. The move comes after a number of transgender activists have spoken out against the brand arguing that some individuals who don't identify as women still menstruate.

"For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so," Procter & Gamble, the company Always is housed by, said in a statement. "We're also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers." There's been no word on when the female symbol will officially be removed from the sanitary napkins but the new move has voiced a lot of opinions online.

"I will not be buying your pads anymore it's an absolute slap in my face and in the face of real women who were born this way who actually have pain, mood swings and blood flowing out of them every month to be inclusive of what? A man who decides to be a woman and as no experience," one user wrote, while another added: "I've never met a woman who gave a fuck whether there was a female symbol on a box of tampons or pads. They could have a duck on a bicycle wearing a tutu and a top..."

"We routinely assess our products, packaging, & designs, taking into account consumer feedback, to ensure we are meeting the needs of everyone who uses our products," the company added.