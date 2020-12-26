Alvin Kamara has proven himself to be one of the most versatile players in the entire NFL over the past four seasons and while he may not be considered the best player at his position, he continues to make a great case for himself. This was certainly true on Christmas Day as his New Orleans Saints took on the Minnesota Vikings. In the end, the Saints won the game 52-33 which is Scorigami, for those who care about that sort of thing.

The biggest story from the game was, of course, Kamara who scored a whopping six rushing touchdowns which tied a record that hadn't been touched since all the way back in 1929. Kamara's rushing touchdowns just kept coming and with less than two minutes left in the game, he was able to notch his sixth.

Fans were immediately impressed by this effort especially since the Saints are trying to get the first overall seed in the NFC playoffs. They are trying to chase down the Green Bay Packers and as it stands, they'll need to win out the rest of the season to have a chance.

If Kamara can do this again in the last game of the season, the Saints could be one of the scariest teams to face heading into the playoffs.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images