Alvin Kamara has proven himself to be one of the best skill position players in the entire NFL. Last week, Kamara had himself an incredible game against the Minnesota Vikings as he unleashed six rushing touchdowns which tied a record that hadn't been sniffed since 1929. It was a massive moment for the Saints star and heading into the playoffs, NOLA is hoping he can muster up even more of that magic.

Unfortunately, it seems like those plans could be put on hold, as Kamara is officially out for the team's matchup in Week 17. According to Adam Schefter, this is because the star running back tested positive for COVID-19, numerous times.

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not Kamara will be eligible to come back in time for the playoffs, which means the Saints could be in tough, moving forward. Kamara is a huge part of the Saints' offense and with Drew Brees' arm declining, the team relies heavily on Kamara to make up that production.

Updates on Kamara's status will be provided throughout the week so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest information on the matter.

