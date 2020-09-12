Alvin Kamara has proven himself to be one of the most reliable and talented running backs in the entire NFL. Kamara is a threat when it comes to both running and catching the ball, and as a result, he has become the centerpiece of the New Orleans Saints offense. For the last few seasons, Kamara has been on a rookie contract that is worth well less than what his production would dictate. As a result, Kamara decided to hold out for a few practices before returning to the field.

In the meantime, Kamara and the Saints have been working on a new deal and it appears as though it is finally here. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kamara has just signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension that will keep Kamara with the Saints for upwards of six seasons.

The Saints will certainly need Kamara moving forward as they look to win the competitive NFC South. Their first game is against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who now boast the services of Tom Brady. Needless to say, it's going to be a lot of fun.

As for Kamara, this new contract is going to keep him motivated throughout the season.