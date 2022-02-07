Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints was arrested on Sunday, just after playing in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As many of you already know by now, the arrest stemmed from an alleged incident that took place outside of a nightclub in the city. Kamara was arrested for Battery, and was taken to jail, where he eventually posted bond for the low cost of $50.

Since that time, the police have been conducting an investigation, and now, more details are starting to emerge concerning the incident. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Kamara was not the only person involved in the battery, as he was actually with three other friends.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As the story goes, the NFL star was in an elevator with the victim and three other men. That's when a fight broke out, with Kamara and his friends overpowering the lone victim. Kamara reportedly punched the man numerous times in the face, and even fractured his orbital bone, before kicking him a few times. Kamara and his friends eventually left the scene, however, the man remembers that it was Kamara who allegedly assaulted him.

In Rapoport's segment, he also notes that Kamara was arrested at the stadium, which means police were prepared for the arrest. Of course, Kamara's whereabouts were fairly obvious, given the fact that he was playing football on National TV.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NFL world.